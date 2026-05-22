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Liverpool are poised to scoop up top Colombian talent Samuel Martinez, who has been on Tottenham Hotspur‘s radar, and he is ‘just a few details away’ from moving to Anfield.

Martinez, 17, has been turning heads with his performances at youth level in his native Colombia, where he is on the books at Atletico Nacional.

He played in, and helped Colombia win, the Under-17 South American Championship earlier this year.

Martinez turned on the style when it mattered most, scoring in the final three matches, including the final itself, as Colombia beat Argentina to pick up the trophy.

A host of top European clubs are keen on the attack-minded midfielder, including Tottenham, who have been widely linked with him, and Borussia Dortmund, whose scouts have been impressed.

It is though Liverpool who are rapidly closing in and Martinez ‘is just a few details away’ from becoming a new Reds player, according to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra.

Liverpool have been ‘outbidding other European giants’ for Martinez, who is set for a five-year deal at the Premier League side.

Season Position 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd 2020–21 3rd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

He will stay at Atletico Nacional, who will bank $1m from the sale, until he turns 18 years old.

Liverpool will be trusting the Colombian side to continue their final development work with Martinez before he can head over to Merseyside.

Beating off substantial competition for Martinez is a coup for Liverpool and hands them a top prospect to slot into the youth ranks.

Newly crowned Premier League champions Arsenal were also linked with Martinez, while Spurs have made a habit of hoovering up young talents, including Lucas Bergvall, Souza and Archie Gray.

Liverpool though have won the day and look to have convinced Martinez about a pathway into the first team at Anfield.

The Reds’ Under-21s, where Martinez may first be handed an opportunity, finished seventh in the Premier League 2 this season before going out in the playoff last 16 phase.

How long Liverpool see the midfielder as remaining within their youth set-up remains to be seen, but Rio Ngumoha’s progress is likely to have caught Martinez’s eye.

The 17-year-old has even been included in England’s World Cup camp and will travel to the United States to make up the numbers before Thomas Tuchel’s men get stuck into the tournament proper.