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Tottenham Hotspur defender Pedro Porro has emerged on Real Madrid’s radar, but his price tag is proving to be a major stumbling block.

The Spain international joined Tottenham on deadline day in the winter transfer window of 2023, initially on loan before the move was made permanent that same summer.

In his first two seasons under former boss Ange Postecoglou, whom the 26-year-old credits for boosting his confidence, Porro made the right-back spot his own, matching the assist tally he had recorded in Portugal during his debut full season in north London.

Last season, Spurs endured a difficult Premier League campaign, but still lifted the Europa League, with Porro featuring 13 times in the competition and registering five goal involvements.

This season has been far more turbulent for Tottenham, who have managed just nine league wins and remain uncertain over their Premier League status with one matchday left.

Despite the team’s struggles, Porro has remained a consistent performer, registering eight goal contributions across 46 appearances and even captaining the side in their March clash against Liverpool.

His displays have not gone unnoticed, with interest arriving from one of Spain’s elite clubs.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

According to Spanish daily AS, the Tottenham full-back has emerged on Real Madrid’s radar as a backup option to Trent Alexander-Arnold, although his valuation is currently viewed as prohibitive.

Last summer, before the former Liverpool defender committed his future to Real Madrid, Porro’s name was briefly floated in discussions, while in December Inter Milan also placed him on their radar.

The Lilywhites invested £45m in the right-footed full-back, who has since become a mainstay in the squad, and with a contract running until 2028, any potential suitors would likely need to meet a higher fee.

The Spaniard’s performances in north London have also earned international recognition, with a call-up to the national team for last month’s friendlies, where he played the full 90 minutes in one outing.

For now, however, the Spurs defender’s focus is firmly fixed on the final day of the season, with the club desperately needing at least a point to avoid relegation to the Championship.

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid intensify their interest in the full-back this summer or instead turn to La Fabrica for internal solutions at right-back.