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Leeds United winger Largie Ramazani has been spotted collecting his belongings from Valencia’s training base as he prepares to head back to Elland Road.

The wide-man found himself out of Daniel Farke’s plans at Leeds following the club’s promotion back to the Premier League last summer.

Leeds agreed to loan him out to Valencia for the season, but refused to even consider putting an option for Los Che to buy him in the agreement.

Ramazani had a slow first half of the season in Spain, however his performances picked up pace and he began to deliver for Carlos Corberan, with a notable run of four goals in six consecutive La Liga games.

Corberan, a former Leeds coach, paid tribute to the mental strength that Ramazani showed.

🦇 INFO #ValenciaCF 📸 Imagen @elchiringuitotv. 🚨 Largie Ramazani recoge PERTENENCIAS de la ciudad deportiva de Paterna. 👉 El jugador finaliza su cesión y volverá al Leeds United. pic.twitter.com/897vNJmxvv — Germán Muñoz (@German_ml23) May 22, 2026

Valencia had been looking to keep him, while Ramazani remained coy on the future, but with no option to buy it was suggested there were not many options for him to stay at the Mestalla.

Now it appears Ramazani is firmly heading back to Leeds, with the winger spotted collecting his belongings from Valencia’s training base.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

According to Spanish TV programme El Chiringuito, Ramazani ‘ends his loan and will return to Leeds United’.

Whether the wide-man can find a place in Farke’s plans for next season remains to be seen, but having failed to convince the German last summer, he may well be in line for another exit.

Leeds were suggested to feel that a good loan spell in Spain for Ramazani could boost his value and as such they did not want to include an option to buy.

Whether Ramazani has done that is open to question, with six goals in La Liga and a single assist to his name.

He did help Valencia steer away from the relegation conversation in La Liga though.

Valencia could potentially look to take Ramazani back this summer, while the 25-year-old’s contract at Leeds still has a further two years to run.