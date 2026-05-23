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Fixture: Celtic vs Dunfermline Athletic

Competition: Scottish Cup

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Martin O’Neill has selected his Celtic lineup vs Dunfermline Athletic in the final of the Scottish Cup this afternoon at Hampden – match preview here.

Celtic wrapped up the Scottish Premiership title last weekend, a truly remarkable achievement for boss O’Neill given he has had interrupted spells at the helm.

The experienced boss has made a huge impression on the Celtic players, with midfielder Arne Engels dubbing him a ‘very special man’ in the wake of the title triumph.

O’Neill though may well not have stopped delivering for Celtic this season and could well be lifting the Scottish Cup over his head in a matter of hours.

Neil Lennon’s Dunfermline Athletic lie ahead of Celtic this afternoon and there is little doubt the Bhoys start as massive favourites to get the job done.

For Dunfermline Athletic though, the lack of pressure and expectation could be a real boost and give them more of a chance than conventional wisdom has them having.

There seems little chance of them catching a Celtic time ill-prepared or who have underestimated them though.

Goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo has insisted that the players have had it drummed into them that winning silverware is their job.

O’Neill has Sinisalo in goal in his Celtic lineup vs Dunfermline Athletic this afternoon, while at the back he picks Alistair Johnston, Auston Trusty, Liam Scales and Kieran Tierney.

In the centre of the park, Celtic have Callum McGregor, Arne Engels and Benjamin Nygren, while in the final third, James Forrest and Yang support Daizen Maeda.

There could well be cause for O’Neill to make changes off the bench to his Celtic lineup vs Dunfermline Athletic this afternoon and his options to do that include Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sebastian Tounetki.

Celtic Lineup vs Dunfermline Athletic

Sinisalo, Johnston, Trusty, Scales, Tierney, McGregor, Engels, Nygren, Yang, Forrest, Maeda

Substitutes: Doohan, McCowan, Iheanacho, Osmand, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Saracchi, Murray, Tounekti, Ralston