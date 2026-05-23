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Serie A giants Roma ‘really like’ West Ham attacker Crysencio Summerville and are ‘maintaining contact’ with his entourage to discuss the feasibility of a move in the summer.

The 24-year-old has been a rare bright spot in an otherwise dismal season for the Hammers and has made eleven goal contributions so far in 33 appearances overall.

His form has not gone unchecked and early interest has arrived from Serie A, where Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini has put him on his wish list.

The attacker has the same agents as Donyell Malen, the latest Roma permanent signing.

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Roma have not gone away in the chase for Summerville, who they continue to ‘really like’.

It is suggested Roma feel Summerville would cost €30m plus add-ons, but if West Ham are relegated then that sum could drop.

Roma are making sure they are doing all they can to be in the box seat for Summerville and are ‘maintaining contact’ with his entourage as the summer transfer window approaches.

Club played for Feyenoord Dordrecht ADO Den Haag Leeds United West Ham United Clubs Crysencio Summerville has played for

Summerville, whose last goal in West Ham colours came at the start of March, is rated as one of the Hammers more sellable assets in the event of relegation.

The Dutch attacker said earlier this year that he did not believe West Ham belong in the relegation zone due to the quality they have.

Summerville could well have more options than just Roma on the table in the summer and it remains to be seen if he does fancy heading to Serie A.

Roma are inside the Champions League qualification spots in Serie A and playing in the competition is likely to appeal to Summerville.

The Giallorossi have other attacking targets in mind and another Premier League performer, in Mathys Tel, is of interest to the Italian giants.