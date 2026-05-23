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Newcastle United target Danilo has rejected a potential move to Russian side Zenit St Petersburg.

Danilo arrived at Botafogo from Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2025 and signed a four-year deal with the Brazilian outfit.

The 25-year-old had an impressive stint with the Tricky Trees, making 62 appearances and contributing to ten goal involvements.

However, a broken ankle injury derailed his progress at the club and he was then snapped up by Botafogo on a club record €22m deal.

This term, the midfielder has scored seven goals and provided two assists in 12 appearances in the Brazilian top-flight, while also being selected for the Brazil national team for the World Cup.

His stock has not gone down in the Premier League and earlier this month, Newcastle were namechecked as a side keen on signing Danilo.

Eddie Howe could well need to bolster his midfield this summer amid continuing speculation of a move away for Sandro Tonali, while he has already had issues with strength in depth.

Scored against Brentford (A) Wolves (H) Blackpool (A) Brentford (A) Brighton (H) Southampton (H) Danilo’s Nottingham Forest goals

The battle for Danilo is now well and truly under way and, according to Brazilian journalist Vene Casagrande, the midfielder has turned down Russian side Zenit.

Zenit signalled that they were ready to splash €35m to take Danilo to Russia, but the midfielder ‘has no interest’ in joining them.

Botafogo’s Brazilian rivals Palmeiras also want Danilo and it is suggested that as things stand they are the closes to signing him.

However, European clubs could scupper Palmeiras’ hopes.

It is suggested that a big European club could come calling for Danilo after the World Cup and that may stop Palmeiras signing him.

When and if Newcastle will make a move for the former Nottingham Forest star is unclear, while he has also been linked with Manchester United.

The Red Devils though are closing in on a midfielder in the shape of Atalanta’s Ederson.