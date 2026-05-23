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Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 24th May, 16:00 UK time

Tottenham welcome Everton to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on the final matchday of the Premier League season for what may be a nail-biting affair.

Spurs’ clash with the Toffees is very much a make or break affair. They failed to capitalise on the opportunity that was offered to them by fellow battlers West Ham following a 3-1 defeat to Newcastle United.

Tottenham lost their match against Chelsea two days later, meaning that there is still a bridgeable gap between themselves and Nuno Espirito Santo’s team heading into the final day of the season.

In front of them are Everton, who have been better on the road this season. Of the 18 league games David Moyes’ team have played away from home this season, they have won seven.

On the other hand, Spurs have been one of the worst teams at home. In N17 the London team have won just two league matches this season, none of which have come this calendar year.

Roberto De Zerbi has looked to have got Tottenham largely back on track though, with one former top flight star insisting Spurs now have an identity, and will hope that momentum can dispel worries about home form.

Even a draw could be enough for the home side, given the superior goal difference Spurs have compared to West Ham. But they cannot take anything for granted.

Everton, on the other hand, are still in with a slim chance of qualifying for Europe. But for that to happen, a win is must. Whatever happens though, Moyes will want a good end to the campaign as he advertises the club to potential signings.

De Zerbi’s footballing acumen will be put into test and he can do himself a huge favour by coming out of it unscathed. Eventually, all of Tottenham’s 2025/26 season boils down to this and this alone.

Predicted Lineups

Tottenham Hotspur Everton Kinsky Pickford Porro O’Brien Danso Tarkowski Van de Ven Keane Udogie Mykolenko Bentancur Iroegbunam Palhinha Garner Kolo Muani Rohl Maddison Dewsbury-Hall Richarlison Ndiaye Solanke Beto Predicted lineups

Recent Form (league)

Tottenham Hotspur: LDWWD

Everton: LDDLL

Key Men

Tottenham Hotspur

The home team need to sort out their defence first before going out to pull the strings in attack. A lot will, therefore, depend on their stand-in skipper Micky van de Ven, around whom the team’s play has revolved in recent times.

Over the course of the season, the Dutch defender has won 42 aerial duels, proving his physical presence inside the box. The four goals he has scored at the other side of the pitch also prove his ability to contribute for the cause of the team.

However, in this clash, Tottenham will need more of his defensive skills than those in attack.

Another player who has the ability to turn the tide of the game in Tottenham’s favour is their full-back Pedro Porro. He has the ability to cut in from the flanks. Porro has made ten blocks and 29 interceptions so far this season, proving his ability to contribute in defence as well.

Everton

For the away team, their number 10, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been a key contributor this season. The eight goals and four assists prove exactly that. He orchestrates play from the hole just behind the lone striker and brings the other players around him into play.

At the heart of defence, James Tarkowski also has the ability to keep the team together. He is vocal leader for David Moyes’ team and marches his troops ahead.

If Spurs come all out to get the winner, Tarkowski will prove to be vital in making the block and then help his team play out from the back and hit them on the counter.

He has won a total of 144 aerial duels so far this season, proving what De Zerbi’s team will be up against as they aim to go past England number one Jordan Pickford.

Result Competition Everton 0-3 Tottenham Premier League Everton 3-2 Tottenham Premier League Tottenham 4-0 Everton Premier League Last three meetings

Match Prediction

Both teams have their own desperate reasons of winning the match. However, for Tottenham, their lives depend on it. If they lose and West ham win against Leeds on the other side of London, De Zerbi’s team will be relegated to the Championship.

It could be the worst type of humiliation for a team that have been regarded as one of the Premier League giants over the years.

Danny Murphy has already claimed that relegation would be catastrophic for the London team. And there cannot be any denial of that claim.

Moyes’ team will give them no discount and in doing that, the veteran Scottish manager will be doing his old team a favour.

For the neutral it will be a good game of football to watch but for the home fans, things could tend to be nervy.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Everton

Where To Watch?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton in the Premier League will be broadcast live on the Sky Sports Main Event channel with a kick-off at 16:00 UK time.