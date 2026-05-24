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Maxence Lacroix’s time at Crystal Palace ‘could be coming to an end’, with the defender tipped to be on the way out of Selhurst Park this summer.

Palace are to sign off on a disappointing Premier League campaign this afternoon by taking on newly crowned champions Arsenal.

The season does not end there for Oliver Glasner’s men though as they have the Conference League final to look forward to.

Whatever happens though, it appears French defender Lacroix is poised not to be part of the next chapter of the journey for the Eagles.

According to French radio station RMC, his time at Crystal Palace ‘could be coming to an end’.

Lacroix is expected to move on from the Eagles this summer and is not short of suitors looking to tempt him away.

He was linked with Liverpool in 2023, but it remains to be seen if the Reds are rekindling their interest.

It is suggested ‘some very big clubs are closely monitoring’ him, while there is also interest from within Europe.

Manager Time at Club Oliver Glasner February 2024 – present Roy Hodgson March 2023 – February 2024 Patrick Vieira July 2021 – March 2023 Frank de Boer June 2017 – September 2017 Sam Allardyce December 2016 – May 2017 Last five permanent Crystal Palace managers

At present, a switch within the Premier League looks like the most likely outcome for Lacroix, though it is unclear which, if any, club are in pole position.

Lacroix does have a preference in that he would like to play for a club qualified for the Champions League.

Crystal Palace have the defender under a contract which still has another three years left to run, placing them in a good position to dictate the terms of his exit.

It is claimed that ‘a minimum of €40m’ will be needed to even kick off talks with the Eagles and the final fee required may be higher.

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Lacroix has not held any talks about extending his contract with Crystal Palace and is now thinking in terms of an exit from the club.

The ambitious defender wants to move up the food chain and Palace have shown that if their price is met then they will sell.

Eberechi Eze was sold to Arsenal last summer, while Marc Guehi followed him out of the door in the winter transfer window.

Losing Lacroix will be less than ideal for whoever comes in to succeed Oliver Glasner and the Eagles recruitment team will have to spring into action to fill the void.