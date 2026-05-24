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Netherlands legend Wesley Sneijder has advised Virgil van Dijk to join Galatasaray if he decides to leave Liverpool.

Liverpool are seeing huge experience and leadership qualities walk out of the door this summer with the exits of Andrew Robertson and Mohamed Salah.

Goalkeeper Alisson has also been strongly linked with an Anfield exit amid interest from Italian giants Juventus.

Skipper Van Dijk is another player mooted to be a potential departure, although a move for the Dutchman would send real shockwaves across Merseyside.

Turkish champions Galatasaray hold an interest in the centre-back and it has been suggested in Turkey that he is open to a move.

Now Netherlands legend and former Galatasaray star Sneijder has given a message to his countryman.

According to Turkish outlet Web Aslan, Sneijder has told Van Dijk that if he leaves Liverpool then he should not hesitate to join Galatasaray.

Former PL star Position Davinson Sanchez Defender Ilkay Gundogan Midfielder Leroy Sane Winger Lucas Torreira Midfielder Mario Lemina Midfielder Former PL players at Galatasaray

Sneijder turned out for Galatasaray from 2013 until 2017 after leaving Inter Milan and won two Turkish Super Lig titles and three Turkish Cups at the Istanbul club.

He was regularly linked with Manchester United, while Ronald Koeman wanted the attacking midfielder at Southampton.

Whether Sneijder’s words will influence Van Dijk remains to be seen, but the defender does only have one year left on his Liverpool contract.

Salah also had a year left on his Liverpool deal, but the Reds agreed to rip it up and let him move as a free agent this summer.

If Galatasaray can convince Van Dijk to move to Turkey then they may have reason to hope Liverpool would do the same with the Dutchman.

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Galatasaray have a host of notable stars in the ranks, with Mauro Icardi, Leroy Sane, Ilkay Gundogan and Victor Osimhen all on the books in Istanbul.

The dominant force in Turkey, a move would hand Van Dijk the chance to add a Super Lig winners’ medal to his collection.