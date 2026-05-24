Michael Steele/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur must now sack sporting director Johan Lange after surviving in the Premier League, Jamie O’Hara believes.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side did what the needed to in edging out Everton 1-0 on the final day of the season, thanks to a goal from Joao Palhinha just before half time.

Despite an often nervy at times second half, Everton were little real threat and Tottenham had a comfortable ride to see out the win.

With Premier League survival now secured, thoughts turn to how Spurs will turn the page to make sure they never find themselves in the same situation again.

O’Hara makes no bones about the fact that the season as a whole was an embarrassment, with the former Tottenham star now wanting to see sporting director Lange sacked.

The former Spurs midfielder also wants to see De Zerbi given the opportunity to build his own team this summer.

O’Hara wrote on X: “Well we made it, embarrassing season but we got it over the line.

Position Points 14. Leeds United 47 15. Crystal Palace 45 16. Nottingham Forest 44 17. Tottenham Hotspur 41 18. West Ham 39 19. Burnley 22 20. Wolves 20 Bottom of the Premier League

“So much has to change starting with Johan Lange out the door.

“But we’ve got the gaffa now let him build a new team.”

De Zerbi will want to be backed in the summer transfer window as he looks to move some players out and add to the group.

He may well want to address what one former Tottenham star believes is a lack of creativity in the side.

How much money is there to spend for the Italian remains to be seen and could yet depend on player sales.

De Zerbi has already earned plaudits for giving Tottenham an identity and Spurs will be hoping his development of the side can be taken to the next level next term.

The Italian will not have European football to tempt new signings with though, as Spurs will be out of Europe to offer following their 17th place finish in the Premier League.