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Fixture: West Ham United vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:00 UK time

Nuno Espirito Santo has picked his West Ham lineup vs Leeds United for what is an absolute must-win game for the Hammers this afternoon – match preview here.

The Premier League music is about to stop and West Ham risk being left in the bottom three and heading down to the Championship.

Nuno knows West Ham must take all three points today and hope that Everton can do them a favour by winning at Tottenham Hotspur.

The clash has been tipped to be West Ham’s FA Cup final and World Cup final all wrapped up in one, in a nod to the game’s huge importance.

One West Ham legend though has already seen enough to demand a ‘total clear out’ at the club in the summer no matter what happens.

Jarrod Bowen, so often the man to rescue West Ham, has urged the Hammers to leave everything on the pitch this afternoon.

West Ham will be without winger Adama Traore, but elsewhere, Nuno has a host of options he can pick from.

The Hammers will surely want to get an early goal as that would pile pressure on Tottenham.

Mads Hermansen is in goal in the West Ham lineup vs Leeds United this afternoon, while in defence Nuno goes with Kyle Walker-Peters, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Axel Disasi and El Hadji Malick Diouf.

Winning the midfield battle is set to be key today and West Ham go with Tomas Soucek and Mateus Fernandes, while Jarrod Bowen, Crysensio Summerville and Pablo support Taty Castellanos.

Nuno will likely need to make use of his bench today at some point, depending on whether he needs to chase the game or defend more, and he can change his West Ham lineup vs Leeds United with the likes of Callum Wilson and Max Kilman.

West Ham United Lineup vs Leeds United

Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf, Soucek, Fernandes, Bowen, Summerville, Pablo, Castellanos

Substitutes: Areola, Kilman, Wilson, Lamadrid, Magassa, Wan-Bissaka, Scarles, Potts, Kante