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Celtic star Luis Palma is an ‘absolute priority’ signing for Polish side Lech Poznan this summer, a Polish journalist has claimed.

Palma has been on loan at Lech Poznan from Celtic, joining the Polish club last summer after he fell out of favour under then Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers.

He headed to Poland on the back of a disappointing loan stint in Greece at Olympiacos, but has well and truly turned the page on that spell.

The winger has featured on a regular basis for Lech Poznan, being lauded for at one stage turning on ‘destruction mode’.

Lech Poznan do have an option to buy Palma for a fee of around €4m, but they have been looking to drive down the price.

It was recently suggested they had made a breakthrough in talks with Celtic, but there has been little news since.

And for Polish journalist Piotr Kozminski, Lech Poznan do have signing Palma as a priority, along with keeping defensive talent Wojciech Monka.

Country played in Honduras United States Greece Scotland Poland Countries Luis Palma has played in

Kozminski said on Canal+ (via Goal.pl): “Signing Luis Palma will be an absolute priority.

“And keeping Monka.

“I think we’d all like him to stay and increase his value, because he’ll have time to leave.”

Palma made 47 appearances for Lech Poznan over the source of the season, scoring 12 times and providing ten assists for his team-mates.

The Celtic star’s efforts helped Lech Poznan to finish top of the Polish league and claim the title.

There is uncertainty at Celtic around who the club’s next manager will be and it is possible whoever is in charge may want to look at Palma over the course of pre-season.

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That scenario is surely one Lech Poznan will want to avoid as if Palma impresses then Celtic could well stand firm on the option to buy price, or try to keep him at Parkhead.

Celtic snapped up Palma from Greek side Aris Salonika in 2023 and locked him down on a five-year deal.