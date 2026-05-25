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West Ham United striker Taty Castellanos making a return to Serie A following the Hammers’ relegation from the Premier League has been dubbed ‘a pure dream for now’.

Castellanos joined the Irons in January this year from the Italian side Lazio for €30m, signing a four-and-a-half-year contract with the London side as they looked for signings to spearhead a survival push.

This Premier League season, the Argentine made 18 appearances for the Hammers, while scoring six goals, but could not help the club finish outside the bottom three.

With West Ham relegated to the Championship, it is unlikely that the 27-year-old will stay at the club next season, but a return to Serie A, where he starred for Lazio, looks to be off the table.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, the €30m West Ham paid for Castellanos has made a return to Italy ‘a pure dream for now’.

Castellanos will also be earning a substantial salary at West Ham and matching that or even getting close to it is likely to be out of reach for Italian sides.

West Ham need to raise a substantial sum through player sales and Castellanos may be someone they look to cash in on.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

With four years remaining on the striker’s contract, the Irons are in a good position to achieve a substantial price, if there is enough interest.

In order to strengthen their squad and push for promotion next season, West Ham are expected to be busy in the summer market, though they will have to wait and see which players are willing to play Championship football next season and which need to be sold.

There are currently big question marks over whether Nuno Espirito Santo will continue as boss in the wake of relegation.

Niclas Fullkrug, who struggled to make an impression at West Ham is expected to leave the club in summer, with the striker considered ‘highly sought after’ by Italian side Venezia.

The main benefit from Fullkrug’s departure would be expected to be taking his wages off the wage bill, with the fee, if any, likely to be minimal.

Fullkrug also has interest from the MLS, but Werder Bremen look to have ruled out signing him.