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Nottingham Forest’s hopes of signing Nobel Mendy have suffered a setback after Rayo Vallecano’s sporting director expressed the club’s desire to sign the defender permanently and make him a key player.

Mendy joined Rayo Vallecano from fellow La Liga club Real Betis in August 2025 on a season-long loan with an option to buy at the end of loan term.

The move came after Rangers pulling out of a deal for the Senegalese defender, with the Gers ‘not fully convinced’ following medical tests.

This La Liga season, the 21-year-old defender made 24 appearances for Rayo Vallecano, including 22 starts, as he made his presence felt at the back.

Nottingham Forest have been widely floated as keen to take Mendy to the City Ground this summer as they look to strengthen the ranks.

Rayo Vallecano hold an option to buy Mendy though, which could make things difficult for Forest, and now words coming from the Spanish side are another blow to the Reds’ deal hopes.

Sporting director Cobeno expressed his delight with Mendy’s performances at Rayo Vallecano and stressed that the defender has shown a very high level in his first full season.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

The Rayo Vallecano deal-maker admitted the defender has occasionally suffered lapses in concentration, though he insisted that is normal for a young player still developing.

Cobeno made it clear that Rayo Vallecano want to sign Mendy permanently and see him as an important player for the club’s future.

Speaking to Spanish daily AS, he said: “He had a mandatory clause based on appearances and another optional one for the club.

“We’re delighted with his performances.

“It’s his first full-time professional year and he’s demonstrating a very high level, with a few lapses in concentration in some matches, although that’s normal for young players.

“Our idea is to buy him outright and make him a key player for the future.”

With Rayo Vallecano determined to keep Mendy in their squad next season, it remains to be seen whether Nottingham Forest will target other defenders in the summer market or try to make the Spanish side an offer they cannot refuse.

Nottingham Forest have recently been linked with Gremio’s centre-back Viery and it appears defenders are very much on the agenda at the City Ground.

Rayo Vallecano’s season is not over yet as they face Crystal Palace in the Conference League final on Wednesday with one of their defenders believing they have a good chance of lifting the trophy against the Eagles.