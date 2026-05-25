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Rangers boss Danny Rohl was in attendance at the Saxony State Cup final on Saturday to watch his former club Zwickau in action.

The Gers signed off on their Scottish Premiership season the previous weekend by beating Falkirk 5-2.

Rohl then flew back to his native Germany for a break and took the opportunity to drop in on his former side Zwickau.

Zwickau were in the Saxony State Cup final, where they came up against Erzgebirge Aue, but went down to a 2-0 loss.

The result ended a run of 31 games unbeaten at home for Zwickau, who finished third in the Regionalliga Nordost this season.

Rangers boss Rohl was spotted in the stands taking in the game as part of over 9,000 fans in attendance at the cup final, in what was a sell-out crowd.

Whether the Gers boss saw any players in attendance he might be interested in taking to Ibrox remains to be seen.

Striker Country Ryan Naderi Germany Youssef Chermiti Portugal Bojan Miovski North Macedonia Danilo Brazil Strikers in Rangers’ squad

He did do business in Germany in the winter transfer window this year, with Ryan Naderi snapped up from 3. Liga side Hansa Rostock.

Rohl quickly revealed he sees shades of the legendary Thomas Muller in Naderi, giving the striker big expectations to deal with.

Former Rangers star Gordon Dalziel admitted in March that while he was happy with Naderi’s statistics during games, his job is to score goals, which he was not doing on a regular basis.

Rangers are expected to reshape the squad over the course of the summer transfer window and Germany will be a market Rohl knows well.

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Rohl kicked off his playing career at Zwickau, where he was born, before then having spells with Sachsen Leipzig and Elienburg.

He retired from playing at the age of 21 after suffering a knee injury.