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Leeds United winger Largie Ramazani had his house ransacked by thieves who made off with over €100,000 worth of loot while he was playing for Valencia on Saturday.

Ramazani has spent the season on loan at Valencia, but is already shaping up for a summer return to Leeds, having been spotted taking home his belongings from the club’s training base.

Valencia have no option to sign Ramazani permanently this summer, despite trying to convince Leeds to agree to an option to buy when they landed him last summer.

Los Che finished off their La Liga campaign on Saturday by beating Barcelona 3-1 at the Mestalla.

Ramazani came on off the bench with the score 0-0 with Barcelona and helped Valencia turn the game around when they went 1-0 behind.

While he was playing for Valencia though, his house was being targeted by thieves, according to Spanish daily La Provincias.

‘Thieves ransacked the house’ and ‘selected jewellery and valuables’ which he had already packed into his luggage for his return to England.

Player Playing in Mateo Joseph Spain Largie Ramazani Spain Joe Gelhardt England Isaac Schmidt Germany Max Wober Germany Leeds United’s out on loan stars

In total the thieves made off with goods and cash worth over €100,000 while Ramazani and his family were at the Mestalla.

As Ramazani had packed ready to depart for England, the thieves did not have to search the house and landed upon their loot by raiding his luggage.

It is a sour end to a decent spell on loan at Valencia for Ramazani, who initially struggled to get going in Spain, but then made an impact.

He returns to Leeds with question marks over what the Whites have planned for him, with the winger coy on his future.

Ramazani fell out of favour at Elland Road last summer as Daniel Farke made a host of new signings, including Noah Okafor.

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Leeds did not want to give Valencia an option to buy though as they felt Ramazani’s value could be boosted by good form in La Liga.

The jury is out on whether that has happened, but in the meantime Ramazani will now be hoping the police make progress tracking down his stolen goods.