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Valencia are prepared to explore alternative options if they fail to reach an agreement with Aston Villa for the signature of defender Andres Garcia.

Garcia progressed through the youth ranks of Spanish side Levante and made his official first-team debut in January 2023.

The 23-year-old defender joined Aston Villa in January 2025, arriving from Levante for a transfer fee of £6m, signing a four-year-contract with the Villains.

Just months into his Aston Villa stay he was targeted by Sevilla, but Villa were not contacted by Los Rojiblancos.

This Premier League season, the Spaniard made only six appearances for Aston Villa, playing for only 83 minutes after being sidelined by injuries for a significant period.

In search of regular playing time, Aston Villa will have to decide what to do with Garcia, who again has interest from Spain.

According to Spanish daily Sport, Valencia have identified the Aston Villa defender as a priority as they bid to strengthen the squad this summer.

Negotiations are taking place as Los Che hope to find a deal that can see Garcia return to La Liga.

Former La Liga star Lucas Digne Emi Buendia Pau Torres Andres Garcia Douglas Luiz Emi Martinez Former La Liga players at Aston Villa

It is suggested that although Valencia are very keen on signing the Spaniard, they are prepared to move for alternative options at right-back should a deal with Aston Villa fall through.

Valencia are only prepared to do a deal for the Aston Villa man they feel makes sense and are ready to switch to alternatives.

Aston Villa will play in the Champions League next season, while Valencia, who finished ninth in the La Liga table, failed to qualify for Europe.

For Garcia though, game time will be key and Valencia can offer it.

With the Premier League season now over and the summer transfer window approaching, the Villains have started shaping their squad for next season.

Villa are targeting Benfica hitman Vangelis Pavlidis, though they are facing competition from Turkish giants Besiktas.

The Villains are also keen on signing winger Jonathan Rowe from Italian side Bologna and could make a concrete move for him soon.