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Dutch top flight side Go Ahead Eagles have identified a replacement for Celtic target Jari De Busser, in a sign of encouragement for the Bhoys.

Celtic recovered from a season of huge managerial upheaval to eventually finish with the Scottish Premiership title and the Scottish Cup in their bag.

Martin O’Neill ended up having two spells in charge after Celtic bungled their appointment after Brendan Rodgers, bringing in the unprepared Wilfried Nancy.

Following the success of the campaign, Celtic will want to strengthen their squad for next season, and one area of concern will be the number 1 spot at Celtic Park.

Kasper Schmeichel suffered a career-threatening shoulder injury and is largely expected to depart, meaning Celtic want competition for Viljami Sinisalo.

Sinisalo did impress in Schmeichel’s absence.

The 24-year-old grasped his moment with both hands, delivering strong performances both in the league and cup, with one former top-flight attacker claiming the change between the sticks should have come ‘a lot sooner’ in the season.

Celtic are now keen on snapping up Go Ahead Eagles goalkeeper De Busser and they have been given big encouragement that the Dutch side will sell.

Club Appearances Go Ahead Eagles 65 Lommel 64 Lierse 2 Jari De Busser’s appearances by club

Following the Bhoys interest, the Dutch club have now identified Toulouse goalkeeper Kjetil Haug as De Busser’s replacement, according to Dutch daily De Stentor.

Norwegian goalkeeper Haug is out of contract at Toulouse this summer and is expected to complete a free transfer move to Go Ahead Eagles.

Whether Haug is seen as a direct replacement for De Busser or Go Ahead Eagles will want another shot-stopper through the door remains to be seen.

Celtic target De Busser arrived at the Eredivisie outfit in 2024 and put pen to paper on a three-year deal, which will keep him at the club until June 2027.

The Belgian goalkeeper started in all 34 games in the Dutch top-flight for Go Ahead Eagles, keeping nine clean sheets, while conceding 53 goals in the process.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper is only two years older than Sinisalo, but has experience playing in the Challenger Pro League, the Eredivisie and the Europa League.

Sinisalo has claimed to be a ‘perfectionist’ and will want to keep hold of the number 1 spot in goal beyond this season, but as things stand, it remains uncertain.

The summer could bring a lot of changes at Celtic, and it remains to be seen whether De Busser will join the Bhoys next season.