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West Ham United could lose their midfield general, Tomas Soucek, as Super Lig giants Galatasaray are in talks to sign the Czech international.

The east London club have suffered relegation to the Championship following a dreadful season in the Premier League which saw them finish 18th.

Ex-Hammers star Scott Minto criticised West Ham’s recruitment hours after they went down, stressing that their signings had not worked at all in recent windows.

Now West Ham will be playing in the Championship and they are expected to lose the majority of their star players in the summer window, with raising cash now a must.

Taty Castellanos, who joined the club in the January transfer window, is suggested to be keen on leaving, but a potential return to Serie A has been dubbed a ‘pure dream’.

Midfield sensation Mateus Fernandes has attracted the attention of top European clubs and long-serving stars could be on the move too.

Soucek, who has been at the London club for more than six years, is attracting interest from a top side in the Turkish Super Lig.

Competition Appearances Premier League 229 Chance Liga 121 Europa League 37 Tomas Soucek’s top competitions played in

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac, Turkish champions Galatasaray are ‘in talks with’ the 31-year-old star ahead of the new campaign.

It has been suggested that the Cimbom were keen on Soucek in the winter window as well, but a move was not on the cards a few months ago.

The Czech midfielder, though, has spoken about remaining loyal to the club during difficult times, and it remains to be seen whether he is open to a move away from the London Stadium.

Soucek’s current deal runs until the summer of 2027, and the Turkish giants, who will offer him Champions League football next term, are trying to tempt him into a move.

Everton boss David Moyes, who had a bright spell at West Ham, wanted him last summer, but failed with an offer.

It has been widely claimed that the experienced boss is still keen on reuniting with Soucek ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Whether the West Ham midfielder will be interested in taking an exit route from the London Stadium amid genuine interest in him remains to be seen.