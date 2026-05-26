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Birmingham City striker Marvin Ducksch now has another club on his trail as he is drawing interest from Augsburg.

The German forward only arrived at St Andrew’s last year following Birmingham’s promotion to Championship football.

His first campaign away from Germany did not unfold smoothly during the early stages as injuries disrupted his rhythm and the 32-year-old had to wait until his ninth appearance to open his account for Blues, though team-mate Lee Buchanan insisted there was definitely more to come from the striker.

That prediction eventually proved accurate as Ducksch finished as the club’s joint league top scorer after finding the net ten times across 33 Championship appearances.

Birmingham developed a worrying trait of struggling in away games and that form did not see Ducksch spared from criticism.

Former Championship hitman Sam Parkin argued that the German had often looked like a passenger during away fixtures.

Chris Davies’ side were only able to finish in tenth place and missed out on the playoff positions, something commentator Ian Danter viewed as an outcome failing to reflect the level of investment made during the winter window.

Recently, 2. Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin made enquiries about the German over a potential move, though discussions remained at an early stage.

AEK Athens and Real Sociedad are also possible destinations for Ducksch.

Interested club Hertha Berlin Augsburg AEK Athens Real Sociedad Linked with Marvin Ducksch

Now, according to Sky Deutschland via (Fussball Transfers), Augsburg are showing interest in Ducksch and the possibility of a Bundesliga return has moved into focus.

Birmingham’s failure to secure promotion has activated a non-promotion release clause worth around €1m and Augsburg triggering that figure could open the door towards a move back to his homeland.

A switch to Fuggerstadt could potentially hand the forward a setting carrying greater familiarity and an environment in which he has already established himself over several years.

All eyes are now on whether any of his suitors come in and trigger the clause.

Ducksch still has two more years remaining at St Andrew’s, however, Blues may not possess complete control over the situation and even reluctance on their side could prove irrelevant if an interested club reaches the required figure and convinces the German.

Birmingham could undergo significant changes this summer as they aim to make sure they do not miss out on the promotion conversation for a second consecutive season.