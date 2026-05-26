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Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has confirmed that he has now shifted fully into national team mode, after dedicating the past couple of months entirely to Spurs during their Premier League survival battle.

On Sunday, Tottenham edged Everton 1-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to seal top-flight survival on the final day of the season.

The north London club found themselves in this position following a dismal start to 2026, with their first Premier League win not arriving until April, a 1-0 victory over Wolves, who were already relegated.

Bentancur also began the campaign brightly under former manager Thomas Frank, but was sidelined in January after suffering a hamstring injury that kept him out for three months.

Under recently appointed Roberto De Zerbi, Spurs rediscovered form, collecting eleven points from seven matches, with the Uruguayan playing a key role in six of those fixtures as they ultimately did enough to secure survival.

Bentancur explained that his focus over the past few weeks was entirely on Tottenham, as he felt a strong sense of responsibility for the club’s difficult period as well as his own injury.

He added that although his initial aim was to be fit in time for the World Cup, that target took a back seat as he concentrated on helping his team-mates navigate the relegation battle.

Position Points 16. Nottingham Forest 44 17. Tottenham Hotspur 41 18. West Ham 39 19. Burnley 22 20. Wolves 20 Bottom of the Premier League

The 28-year-old stated that only now has he shifted his attention back to the national team set-up, with an emphasis on arriving at the World Cup in the best possible condition.

Bentancur was quoted as saying by Argentine outlet Bola VIP: “The last month and a half I worried only about my club.

“I felt very responsible for Tottenham’s bad moment and the injury.

“The first objective when I was injured was to be able to reach the World Cup but then it went into the background because I wanted to help my team-mates get out of a complicated situation.

“Only now I put myself in national team mode and now I am going to recover well to arrive in the best way to the World Cup.”

The Uruguay international was singled out at the start of May by a Spurs legend, who highlighted how the defensive midfielder stood out for the London side despite an injury-hit campaign.

Under De Zerbi, the 28-year-old was deployed alongside Joao Palhinha in midfield, with the Portugal international now potentially set for a move away from London, as his former club Sporting Lisbon hope an emotional pull could help facilitate a return.

Tottenham are already exploring alternatives for the departing midfielder, with Christ Oulai among the options, though Trabzonspor are understood to have placed a significant price tag on the player.

Bentancur, whose contract with Tottenham runs until 2029, will be aiming for a stronger finish than 17th place in the Premier League, a position Spurs have now finished in for two consecutive seasons, as he looks ahead to a more positive campaign next time out.