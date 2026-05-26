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West Ham United chairman David Sullivan’s partner Ampika Pickston has declared the ‘only way is up’ following the Hammers’ relegation from the Premier League.

The Hammers have been dropped to the Championship, following a dreadful season, in which they won 10, drew 9, and lost 19 games, ending a 14-year stay in the top-flight.

It seems the summer will bring a lot of changes at West Ham, and one Hammers legend called for a ‘total clear out’ to take place.

Following their relegation, the upcoming summer transfer window will also have a lot of arrivals and departures, but offloading high-profile stars, who are on big wages, could become a difficult task for the Hammers.

However, West Ham’s chairman Sullivan’s partner Pickston, recently claimed it is time to reset, restructure and rebuild once again next season.

Time to re-set , restructure and rebuild . Only way is UP ⬆️. pic.twitter.com/HOjrWhdfgf — Ampika Pickston (@AmpikaPickston1) May 26, 2026

She also believes that the ‘only way is up’ for West Ham, who will hope to be fighting for promotion next season, something they managed to do back in the 2011/12 season.

Pickston wrote on X: “Time to re-set, restructure and rebuild. Only way is Up”

Relegated side Manager West Ham Nuno Espirito Santo Wolves Rob Edwards Burnley Mike Jackson (interim) Relegated sides

The relationship between the fans and the hierarchy has been at a crossroads over the years, and back in 2020, it seemed that the West Ham owners were open to offers to sell the club, but in the end, they decided to stay.

West Ham will want to bring in reinforcements to strengthen their squad for the next season, something which the Hammers have failed to do in recent times and was highlighted by Scott Minto during their clash against Leeds United this term.

Besides that, manager Nuno Espirito Santo, who has experience winning and gaining promotion from the Championship, could be on his way out, following interest from Besiktas.

Moreover, several players could be tempted to part ways with the London Stadium side, and defender Axel Disasi has already garnered interest from Italy.

It remains to be seen whether West Ham can come straight back up to the Premier League next season.