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West Ham United star Edson Alvarez faces transfer uncertainty over his future, as his ‘world has fallen apart’ amid the Hammers’ relegation.

The Mexican captain is now preparing for a return to the London Stadium following the conclusion of his temporary spell at Turkish giants Fenerbahce after the club’s technical director indicated a decision on his future had already been made.

Alvarez’s period in Turkey never gathered momentum, as injuries repeatedly disrupted his campaign and prevented him from establishing any sustained rhythm.

The 28-year-old managed only 12 appearances and accumulated just 767 minutes in the Turkish Super Lig.

He underwent surgery in February and only managed one further appearance afterwards, a brief cameo earlier this month, before again missing the Yellow Canaries’ final two matches of the season.

After the surgery, then boss Domenico Tedesco admitted he felt sorry for the Mexican amid fears he could miss out on the World Cup, though he eventually secured a place in the squad for next month’s tournament.

He still has two years remaining on his deal in east London, but his future there appears increasingly uncertain and the Hammers’ drop into the Championship has done little to ease that situation.

Out on loan Krisztian Hegyi George Earthy Edson Alvarez James Ward-Prowse Maxwel Cornet Niclas Fullkrug Callum Marshall West Ham stars on loan

According to Turkish outlet Star, Alvarez has been left disappointed by West Ham’s relegation, along with Fenerbahce not keeping him, and the questions now hanging over his future as his ‘world has fallen apart’.

It is claimed Alvarez has no desire to play his football in the Championship next season, but an escape route to Fenerbahce is not an option for the Mexican.

The same applies from West Ham’s perspective, with the club also open to discussions involving Alvarez as they look towards reducing their wage bill due to the financial realities created by relegation.

The defensive midfielder now has a World Cup on the horizon and a final decision on his future is only expected to arrive once the competition reaches its conclusion.

It does though represent a good opportunity for Alvarez to put himself in the shop window to secure a move.

A return to former club Ajax has already emerged as a possibility, although whether such a route eventually materialises remains to be seen.

Alvarez’s dismay at his situation is in sharp contrast to the upbeat messages coming from West Ham’s hierarchy, with David Sullivan’s partner posting a smiling selfie and declaring the only way is up.