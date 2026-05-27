Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

West Ham United star Konstantinos Mavropanos appears to be ‘about to leave’ as interest arrives from several top European leagues.

The 28-year-old featured in 33 Premier League matches this season, but the campaign ultimately ended in disappointment for the Hammers as they suffered relegation.

A number of players are now expected to depart the London Stadium during the summer market and movement could provide relief for West Ham, who require financial flexibility, while club legend Tony Cottee has already called for a complete clear-out.

The Greek international sits among that group as indications of a possible departure emerged even before the London outfit’s drop was confirmed.

A return to the Bundesliga has been one route attracting attention and it was suggested that Mavropanos could ‘very well imagine’ a move to Borussia Dortmund.

Now, according to Greek journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos, alongside Bundesliga interest, clubs from the Premier League, Serie A and La Liga are all showing interest in Mavropanos, who it is suggested ‘is about to leave West Ham’.

Attention arriving from several major leagues could provide a straightforward route forward and potentially suit both the Hammers and the Greek centre-back.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

Serie A interest is not new as Fiorentina monitored him closely last year even though developments failed to progress further.

But West Ham’s upcoming life in the Championship could certainly create a clearer pathway towards a Mavropanos departure, even though he still has two years remaining on his contract.

Meanwhile, another centre-back, Axel Disasi, who arrived at the London Stadium on loan from Chelsea in January, is preparing for a return to Stamford Bridge and has emerged firmly on the radar of AC Milan.

West Ham were keen on Real Betis’ Natan as a centre-back target, but following their relegation they have to re-evaluate their plans, with there still being no clear shape to their summer targets.