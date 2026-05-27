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Everton are amongst the clubs showing keen interest in in-demand OH Leuven defender Roggerio Nyakossi, who has been dubbed a ‘solid’ centre-back.

The Toffees had a decent campaign, with 13 wins, ten draws, and 15 losses, finishing comfortably in the mid-table in the Premier League under manager David Moyes.

They will now turn their attention to the upcoming summer transfer window, following the conclusion of the season in which they missed out on European football, something which Moyes was keen to bring to the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Jarrad Branthwaite missed a number of games through injury, while James Tarkowski and Michael Keane are in their 30s.

Everton will need to plan ahead and the summer transfer window could represent the perfect opportunity to add at least one new centre-back.

A host of teams are keeping a close eye on Louven’s Nyakossi and ‘also Everton’ are in the mix, according to French journalist Sebastien Denis.

It is suggested that Nyakossi is a ‘solid’ centre-back and had an impressive campaign in Belgian football.

Interested club Strasbourg Lyon Augsburg Feyenoord Stuttgart Hoffenheim Werder Bremen Ipswich Town Everton Interested in Roggeiro Nyakossi

Marseille have a buy-back clause for Nyakossi which is set at the €6m mark, while they also have a sell-on clause should he head elsewhere.

Nyakossi arrived at Leuven from Marseille in January 2025 and put pen to paper on a two-year deal, which will keep him at the club until June 2027.

The Swiss defender has made 28 appearances, while contributing to four goals from the heart of defence in all competitions this season.

It is suggested Leuven value him at €8m.

However, Nyakossi is not the only defender Everton are interested in, as the Toffees have been looking at left-footed Portuguese centre-back Diogo Leite, who could move on a free transfer this summer.

Everton failed to secure European football this term, even though at one point they were in contention for qualification spots, and a former top-flight star believes investment in the summer could help them take another step forward.

It remains to be seen whether Nyakossi will come to the Premier League or settle for a move elsewhere, as there are no shortage of suitors for the 22-year-old.