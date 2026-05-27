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Premier League quartet Crystal Palace, Everton, Leeds United and Sunderland have received a boost in the race for Milton Delgado, as Boca Juniors have rejected a bid for the midfielder.

The 2025/26 Premier League season ended on Sunday and clubs can now focus on the summer transfer window, which is due to officially open on 15th June, amid all four clubs being keen on Delgado.

Leeds managed to secure a comfortable finish and stay clear of relegation danger, but the need for reinforcements is one the Whites understand.

Daniel Farke is keen on getting his hands on a defensive midfielder, especially amid the possibility Ao Tanaka could go, with Boca Juniors’ emerging star Delgado identified as a top target; a former Premier League star has also stressed that the Whites will spend big in the upcoming window.

Everton also want the 20-year-old Argentine, but they failed to secure European football despite David Moyes’ push to guide the Toffees into Europe, and cannot entice him with that.

Sunderland did grab a Europa League spot, majorly on the back of a strong midfield, with Regis Le Bris knowing the importance of bringing in pace and power in the engine room, which he did last summer.

Crystal Palace also have Europa League football to offer to Delgado, having beaten Rayo Vallecano to win the Conference League on Wednesday night.

Club Argentines Everton 1 Crystal Palace 1 Leeds United 1 (on loan) Sunderland 0 Argentines at interested clubs

Delgado is highly rated at Boca Juniors, however he is one of two players the Argentine giants are considering selling if the price is right.

There has been interest from elsewhere in Delgado though and the path is not fully clear for Premier League clubs.

In a boost for his Premier League suitors though, according to Argentine daily Ole, Boca Juniors have rejected an offer from Turkish giants Trabzonspor for the young defensive midfielder.

It has been suggested that the Black Sea Storm made a bid worth £6m for Delgado, but the Argentine giants turned it down.

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Although Boca Juniors are willing to cash in on the 20-year-old, they are holding out for a fee north of £11m.

Delgado’s current deal runs for three more years at the Estadio Alberto J Armando, and Boca Juniors are hoping for a decent payday if they are to let go of the promising midfielder.

The 20-year-old is a key player for Boca Juniors and it remains to be seen whether any of the interested Premier League clubs will be able to bring him to the Premier League in the summer window.

Trabzonspor could yet also go back with a new offer.