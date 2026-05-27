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Wolfsburg have hit a ‘major problem’ in their desire to snap up Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Stefan Ortega.

Ortega was signed by the Tricky Trees in the winter transfer window earlier this year on a short-term deal, running until the end of June.

Nottingham Forest signed the 33-year-old due to their need for a goalkeeper following a knee injury that ruled out John Victor for the remainder of the season.

The German ‘keeper made his debut for the Tricky Trees five days after arriving, against Leeds United.

Wolfsburg have been planning to sign Ortega and take him back to Germany in the transfer window this summer.

The club’s relegation from the Bundesliga though has ‘created a major problem’, according to German magazine Kicker.

While the Wolves still want Ortega, he does not see himself as a 2. Bundesliga player.

Club played for Arminia Bielefeld 1860 Munich Manchester City Nottingham Forest Clubs Stefan Ortega has played for

It is suggested that had Wolfsburg managed to survive in the Bundesliga then the transfer would most likely have gone through.

There is also the issue of Nottingham Forest, who would like to extend Ortega’s contract and keep him at the City Ground.

For Ortega though, that may not be an option he wishes to pursue if he is not guaranteed the number 1 spot between the sticks.

The 33-year-old shot-stopper said during his time at Manchester City that he had improved as a goalkeeper.

Wolfsburg may hope to be able to change Ortega’s mind, but with a second in the 2. Bundesliga ahead of them, it is far from clear the major problem can be overcome.

Whether Nottingham Forest will be able to keep the German custodian though, in the event he does not join Wolfsburg, is also open to question.