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Liverpool will not trigger Jarell Quansah’s buy-back clause this summer, meaning he is staying at Bayer Leverkusen.

Quansah rose through Liverpool’s academy before making his senior team debut in a Reds’ 2-1 win over Newcastle United in the 2023/24 Premier League season.

The 23-year-old defender received praise from Liverpool legend John Aldridge last season, but due to limited game time under manager Arne Slot, he left England for Germany last summer.

The England international joined Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2025 and put pen to paper on a five-year deal, which will keep him at the club until 2030.

This term, the Reds were unable to perform to their highest level defensively, finishing fifth in the Premier League and will want to add defensive reinforcements, especially with Tottenham Hotspur ‘getting ahead’ in the race for Marcos Senesi.

Liverpool put a buy-back clause in the agreement to sell Quansah and could have brought him back this summer for €80m.

However, they are not triggering that clause, according to German daily Bild.

The clause can be triggered within a set window in 2026 and 2027 – in 2027 the clause will be €60m.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

Quansah featured 44 times in Bayer Leverkusen’s backline this term and contributed to five goals in the process, while also getting a call-up for the World Cup.

During his time with the Reds, Quansah played in 58 matches, contributing to six goal involvements, and could return to the club if they wish to trigger his buy-back clause next year.

With Virgil van Dijk turning 35 soon, while also having only one year left on his current contract, Slot will want to add qualify defenders, and could get a boost as Juventus could sell Gleison Bremer to raise cash.

Liverpool endured an underwhelming season under Slot, which raised questions about his future with the club, but he has insisted he has every reason to believe he will stay at Anfield next season.

Now all eyes will be on how Quansah continues his development in Germany over the course of next season.