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Stoke City and Oxford United are ‘showing interest’ in Austria Vienna star Abubakr Barry, but he is the subject of an offer from Red Bull Salzburg.

The 25-year-old arrived joined Austria Vienna in 2024 and has since become an integral figure within the club’s midfield structure.

He scored four goals and registered four assists across 28 appearances this season in the Austrian Bundesliga, as he featured on a regular basis for Austria Vienna.

Barry is capable of operating both in central midfield and in a more advanced role, offering additional tactical flexibility.

His contract at Viola Park is now entering its final year and that presents a potential opportunity for interested clubs to place the situation in their favour.

Red Bull Salzburg have made an offer of between €3m and €4m for Barry, according to German journalist Eric Niedersser.

They are not alone in their admiration of the midfielder though as Stoke and Oxford are ‘showing interest’ in signing him.

Club played for Hapoel Nof HaGalil Hapoel Kfar Shalem Hapoel Nir Ramat HaSharon Hapoel Kfar Saba Bnei Yehuda Austria Vienna Clubs Abubakr Barry has played for

The Potters and the U’s though could find it tough to make their interest go anywhere given Red Bull Salzburg’s big push for his signature.

Oxford dropped into League One this season, while Stoke struggled to make much impact on the promotion chase in the Championship.

Stoke have already started to intensify their work in the market even ahead of the opening of the transfer window on 15th June.

They are pursuing Dundee defender Luke Graham to reinforce their defence, although Rangers remain in the race for him as well.

Whether the English clubs can overtake Red Bull Salzburg in the pursuit of Barry is still uncertain, but with the Austrian outfit having already submitted an offer, they may need to act quickly.

Barry is a Gambia international, with nine caps for the African country to his name.