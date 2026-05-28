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Celtic are now demanding €4m for defender Maik Nawrocki, double Hannover’s option to buy, amid interest from a number of clubs in Germany.

Nawrocki joined Hannover from Celtic on a season-long loan in the summer of 2025, with an option to buy included in the deal.

The 25-year-old defender made 17 appearances, while contributing to six goal involvements, but Hannover failed to gain promotion from the 2. Bundesliga and decided not to trigger the option to buy clause.

Following an impressive campaign in the German second division and Hannover not activating the option to buy clause, Nawrocki will return to Celtic, but he is set to have options as clubs have him ‘on their radar’ for a potential move in the summer.

Despite not exercising the option to buy clause, it was believed that Hannover have not ruled out the possibility of bringing Nawrocki back to the club, which could happen late in the summer transfer window.

Now, it has been suggested that Celtic have slapped a €4m price tag on Nawrocki’s head, which is double Hannover’s initial option to buy, according to German magazine Kicker (via Fussball Transfers).

The increased price could well indicate that Celtic believe with substantial interest in the Polish defender, they can achieve a great sale sum than they felt possible last summer.

Trophy Won with Polish Cup Legia Warsaw Polish Super Cup Legia Warsaw Scottish Premiership x 2 Celtic Scottish Cup Celtic Scottish League Cup Celtic What Maik Nawrocki has won

Celtic won the Scottish Premiership and the Scottish Cup to secure a domestic double under boss Martin O’Neill, who came in mid-season as the interim manager to save their season.

It is unclear who will be in charge at Celtic next season, but selling Nawrocki for €4m would add to the transfer kitty at Parkhead.

Summer could bring in a lot of changes at Celtic Park and the Bhoys have shown ‘concrete interest’ in Swedish defender Zinedin Smajlovic.

The Bhoys coughed up €5m to sign Nawrocki from Legia Warsaw back in 2023, but with his future uncertain at the club, they are ready to part ways with him this summer.

The Polish defender’s current contract runs until the summer of 2028.

It remains to be seen where Nawrocki will be playing next season and whether Hannover will be able to afford him to bring him back to the club.