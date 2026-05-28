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Celtic are ‘currently in the best position’ for Brondby’s Benjamin Tahirovic, despite Rangers being ‘mentioned earlier’ as a possible destination.

Tahirovic arrived at Brondby from Dutch side Ajax in February 2025, signing a three-and-a-half-year contract with the Danish outfit.

In the recent Danish Superliga season, the midfielder made 25 appearances for Brondby, including 13 starts, while scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Despite featuring for 32 games in all competitions this season, Tahirovic was largely out of favour under now former boss Steve Cooper.

Tahirovic may well be on the move from Brondby when the summer transfer window opens and Scotland has emerged as a potential destination.

Both Celtic and Rangers have been namechecked in association with the midfielder.

According to Bosnian outlet SportSport, Celtic are ‘currently in the best position’ for Tahirovic, despite Rangers being ‘mentioned earlier’ as a possible destination.

Whether Rangers are actively chasing Tahirovic is unclear, but Celtic look to be strong contenders to secure the Bosnia international’s signature.

Celtic though may have to wait to do a deal.

Club played for Country Vasalunds Sweden Roma Italy Ajax Netherlands Brondby Denmark Clubs Benjamin Tahirovic has played for

It is suggested that Brondby are in no hurry to offload Tahirovic as they believe he could put in performances at the World Cup which increase his suitors and price tag.

If more clubs join the hunt for the former Roma midfielder then that could make life more difficult for Celtic.

The Bhoys, who secured their 56th Scottish league title following their 3-1 victory over Hearts on the final matchday, are set to enter the summer transfer window looking to strengthen their squad and push for Champions League qualification.

Celtic are yet to get going properly in the market, with doubt over whether they might want to keep Marcelo Saracchi.

Saracchi has headed back to Argentina, with his club Boca Juniors ‘closely monitoring’ any move the Scottish side make for the player.

Rangers have started to hit the ground running in the transfer market though, snapping up Lawrence Shankland and with the Gers preparing a formal bid to sign Dundee defender Luke Graham.