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Celtic are ‘still interested’ in Fares Ghedjemis, who rejected the Scottish champions during the January transfer window.

The Algerian winger has put together the finest campaign of his career as he pushed Frosinone in their route back into Serie A.

Apart from one match, the 23-year-old featured in every Serie B fixture this season and missed the starting lineup only once, while producing 18 goal involvements, the highest total for Frosinone.

His 15 league goals placed him third in the Serie B scoring rankings this season in another sign of what an effective campaign he had.

Celtic had already turned towards the Algerian during the January market as they submitted an offer to bring him in amid their title push, though it was suggested that the valuation gap between the clubs ultimately caused negotiations to collapse and kept Ghedjemis with the Italian side.



Recently, Frosinone’s general manager claimed that the winger remained at the club because of his desire to win Serie B.

The Italian outfit eventually missed out on the title by only a single point, although promotion into the top flight was still secured, and attention has now shifted towards what could become a defining summer regarding Ghedjemis’ future.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, the Bhoys are ‘still interested’ in bringing him to Celtic Park in the summer transfer window.

The winger has already turned down two financially substantial proposals from Saudi Arabian and MLS clubs, something which could hand encouragement to the Scottish champions.

However, Bundesliga clubs have made enquiries regarding the Algerian, ensuring Celtic are unlikely to have a clear route in the pursuit.

Ghedjemis has also earned a place in Algeria’s preliminary World Cup squad and carries a strong possibility of reaching football’s biggest stage, a development which could further elevate both his market value and the level of attention surrounding him.

Celtic may therefore need to accelerate their approach if they intend to move ahead before other clubs close in on him and ensure they do not miss out this time.

The Hoops are also keeping tabs on another winger, Aaron Malouda, and have already presented their project to him.