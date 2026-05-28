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Atalanta ‘could enquire’ about West Ham United striker Taty Castellanos, despite it being suggested just days ago that a Serie A return was ‘a pure dream’.

Castellanos arrived at West Ham from Lazio this January for a fee of €30m as the Hammers looked for him to lead them to safety via his goals.

The 27-year-old striker scored six goals in 18 appearances in the Premier League, but ultimately was unable to save West Ham from being relegated to the Championship.

With the Hammers relegated to the second tier, Castellanos is seen as a player who could move on, though a return to Serie A has been deemed unrealistic due to the salary he takes home at the London Stadium and any potential fee.

However, Castellanos is generating interest from Serie A ahead of the transfer window opening on 15th June.

Atalanta, who will have former Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri in charge, are keen.

According to Italian daily Corriere della Sera (via Lalaziosiamonoi), Atalanta ‘could enquire’ about signing Castellanos from West Ham.

It is unclear how much West Ham would demand from Atalanta for Castellanos.

Castellanos scored ten goals and provided five assists in Serie A last season at Lazio before leaving in the winter window, and is a proven striker in the league who guarantees goals.

League played in Segunda Division (Uruguay) Primera Division (Uruguay) MLS La Liga Serie A Premier League Leagues Taty Castellanos has played

The summer could bring a lot of changes at the London Stadium, but not in the manager spot, as Nuno Espirito Santo will remain at the club, but West Ham’s decision to stick with him has received some criticism.

Besides that, Castellanos might not be the only attacker to depart this summer, as it is believed that Crysencio Summerville is ‘100 per cent’ not going to stay next season.

West Ham endured a dreadful campaign, in which they managed to win only ten games all season, and were relegated on the final day, which ended their 14-year stay in the top-flight.

Despite the relegation, West Ham supremo’s partner has claimed ‘only way is up’ as the club will look to bounce straight back up to the Premier League next season.

It remains to be seen whether Castellanos will be at West Ham to help them gain promotion from the Championship next season, but playing in the second tier is likely to not appeal to him.