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Boca Juniors are plotting to offload Marcelo Saracchi abroad amid Celtic not triggering the option to buy clause they hold in the left-back.

The left-back’s final appearance of the campaign came against Dunfermline Athletic when he came off the bench to help during the closing minutes on Saturday as the Bhoys won 3-1 to lift the Scottish Cup.

Following the conclusion of the season, it had been suggested that the Hoops were considering turning the Uruguayan’s temporary spell, into a permanent move.

However, no progress was made in discussions with the Argentine giants and the situation stalled, indicating Saracchi would have to report back for pre-season training.

Boca Juniors are monitoring Celtic’s movements ahead of the summer window and waiting to see whether the Scottish champions will activate the €2.5m purchase option.

However, if Celtic do not act, Boca Juniors have plans.

According to Argentine outlet El Intransigente, Boca Juniors want to offload him to a club outside Argentina.

The left-back has fallen down the pecking order at the Argentine side and they are not intending to reintegrate him into the squad as they do not want him occupying a foreign-player slot.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

Saracchi’s representatives are expecting proposals from abroad, although no formal negotiations over a permanent transfer have yet taken place.

The 28-year-old made 27 appearances and had three goal involvements during his spell at Celtic Park, while also getting the opportunity to place the Scottish Premiership title and Scottish Cup on his name.

He also earned praise from former top-flight star Tam McManus, who urged the Bhoys to secure him on a long-term basis, though that wish now appears unfulfilled.

Celtic may therefore have to revisit the market for another left-back during the summer window to provide depth behind Kieran Tierney.

Whether a new manager at Celtic will make another decision regarding Saracchi remains to be seen, but Boca Juniors are not sitting idly by regarding the defender’s future.