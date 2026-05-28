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Sunderland have been floated as a potential destination for experienced midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia, who ‘no longer represents the future’ at Marseille.

Kondogbia joined Marseille in June 2023 from Spanish side Atletico Madrid for €8m, signing a four-year contract with the French club.

West Ham United were very keen on signing Kondogbia, though the midfielder only wanted Marseille, taking a move to the Hammers off the table.

This Ligue 1 season, the 33-year-old made ten appearances for Marseille, with injuries sidelining Kondogbia for a significant period of time.

Following a disappointing campaign, Marseille want to turn the page and Kondogbia is a player who could depart the Stade Velodrome.

According to French outlet Media Foot, Kondogbia ‘no longer represents the future’ at Marseille and could be heading for the exit door.

Sunderland are interested in the experienced midfielder, who has played in the Champions League 34 times, and a move to the Stadium of Light ‘could be on the cards’.

It is suggested that the salary of the 33-year-old midfielder is a significant financial burden for Marseille, who are keen to offload him this summer.

Competition Appearances La Liga 188 Ligue 1 113 Serie A 50 Champions League 34 Geoffrey Kondogbia’s top competitions by appearances

With just a year left on his contract and Marseille motivated sellers, the midfielder could be available for a bargain price.

Following a sensational campaign upon their return to the Premier League and qualification for European football, Sunderland are looking to strengthen their squad in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Due to their performances this season, a number of the Black Cats’ stars are attracting attention, including midfielder Habib Diarra, who is amongst the ‘top targets’ for Galatasaray.

Sunderland are also at the risk of being left behind in the race for Napoli midfielder Frank Anguissa, as a move to Turkey could see his salary getting doubled.

The Black Cats’ hopes of signing Boca Juniors midfielder Milton Delgado received a boost as the Argentine club rejected an offer from Trabzonspor, however Sunderland still face major competition from fellow Premier League clubs.

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It seems clear the engine room is an area of major focus for Regis Le Bris, who is sure to know all about the qualities of Kondogbia.

The midfielder has been of interest to Premier League sides throughout his career.

Jurgen Klopp looked at taking him to Liverpool in 2016, while Antonio Conte then showed interest in Kondogbia when Chelsea manager.

He was then scouted by Tottenham Hotspur the following year.