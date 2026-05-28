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Leicester City and Millwall ‘have also made approaches’ for Charlton Athletic striker Lyndon Dykes, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The experienced striker started his career in Australia and spent three years in Scotland with Queen of the South before finally coming to England.

Dykes had a four-year spell with QPR, where he scored 37 goals and provided 12 assists in 165 games for the Championship outfit.

In the summer of 2024, Birmingham City signed Dykes when they were in League One, where he played a sporadic part and suffered a long-term calf injury.

However, Blues made some serious signings last summer, and Charlton Athletic signed him in the winter transfer window, on a deal until the end of June.

The Addicks have made an offer to convince Dykes to stay at the Valley, but he has more suitors ahead of the new campaign.

Now Dykes has other options and Millwall and Leicester City ‘have made approaches’ to land him on a free transfer.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Leicester have gone down to League One following a disastrous campaign and they are preparing to launch what they hope will be an instant comeback to the Championship.

Millwall, on the other hand, were only one point below automatically promoted Ipswich Town, but Hull City knocked them out of the playoffs.

And now Millwall and Leicester want to sign Dykes when he becomes a free agent soon.

Charlton are trying to keep hold of him and the Scotland international is believed to be currently assessing his offers amid serious interest.

Alex Neil’s side wanted the 30-year-old when he was at QPR back in 2023, even tabling a bid for the strong striker.

Leicester are keen on bringing in an experienced striker who has plenty of experience playing across the UK.

Dykes is going to the World Cup next month and it remains to be seen whether he will decide his future before or after the tournament.