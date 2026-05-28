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Roberto De Zerbi’s Tottenham Hotspur are keen on attacking midfielder Antonio Vergara, which has pushed Napoli into preparing a new contract to keep hold of him.

The Frattaminore-born midfield talent was recognised by Serie A giants Napoli, who snapped him up back in 2014.

The former Italy Under-19 international kept growing in Napoli’s youth system and spent three years at lower league Italian clubs Pro Vercelli and Reggiana to hone his skills.

He returned to the 2024/25 Serie A winners last summer and played a sporadic role at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona this term.

Vergara did not start his first game for Gli Azzurri until January, but then he impressed with his performances, which saw him start 12 games across all competitions.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder scored a goal against Premier League side Chelsea in the Champions League and is attracting interest from an English club.

According to Italian daily Corriere del Mezzogiorno (via Tutto Napoli), Tottenham are showing interest in the ex-Italy youth international, having been closely monitoring him.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

‘Precisely for this reason’, Napoli are now plotting a new contract which will increase his wages and lock him down until 2030.

Vergara is not the only Serie A midfielder that Tottenham have been showing interest in as they also like Fiorentina’s Nicolo Fagioli.

There too though the door looks closed unless a big bid is made.

Spurs are now focused on adding quality to their squad after they experienced a poor campaign, battling relegation.

The likes of Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Xavi Simons and Mohammed Kudus suffered long-term injuries, and the club are keen on adding creative spark to their engine.

Even though Maddison did make some cameo appearances at the back end of the recently ended Premier League campaign, De Zerbi will want more options.

The lack of creativity was pointed to by Danny Murphy towards the end of the campaign.

Tottenham do hold an interest in West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville, but face competition from Roma.