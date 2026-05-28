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Former Wolves star Mario Lemina is generating interest from England, Spain, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and a return to the Premier League would be ‘his preferred destination’.

The Old Gold had a season to forget as they finished rock bottom in the Premier League with only three wins all campaign and were relegated to the Championship.

There will be much player churn at Molineux as the club try to get ready to play in the second tier and hit the ground running.

While Wolves will be playing in the Championship, Lemina could well be playing in the Premier League next season.

Lemina arrived at Wolves in 2023 and featured 77 times for them, scoring six goals and providing five assists in all competitions, and received praise from an Old Gold legend in the 2023/24 season.

The midfielder is on the books at Turkish giants Galatasaray, but he is generating interest from clubs in England, Spain, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo.

It is suggested that if Lemina leaves Galatasaray then ‘his preferred destination’ would be the Premier League.

Club Appearances Galatasaray 85 Wolves 77 Nice 58 Southampton 52 Marseille 50 Juventus 42 Fulham 30 Lorient 18 Mario Lemina’s appearances by club

Several unnamed Premier League sides have been keeping tabs on Lemina.

The 32-year-old midfielder made 27 appearances, while contributing to three goal involvements to help Galatasaray lift the Super Lig title this term.

The Gabon international will not be a new face in the Premier League if he returns, as besides playing for Wolves, he has also played for Fulham and Southampton.

Wolves will want to ensure that they return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, but one former top-flight defender has highlighted the ‘disconnect’ between manager Rob Edwards and the fans.

Edwards will know the importance of a good start in the Championship if he is to dampen unrest at Molineux.

Another former Wolves star in Francisco Trincao could also return to the Premier League in the summer as the 26-year-old has garnered interest from Liverpool.

It remains to be seen whether Lemina will make a comeback to the Premier League or if the Gabon international will move somewhere else.