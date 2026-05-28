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Trabzonspor have ‘severed communication’ with Boca Juniors regarding midfielder Milton Delgado, who is a target for Leeds United, Everton, Sunderland and Crystal Palace.

The 20-year-old has become an integral figure within Boca Juniors’ midfield structure, however his performances mean he is a wanted man heading into the summer transfer window.

The defensive midfielder featured in 22 matches this year, more than all players among the squad, showing how he has carved out an essential spot.

News of Delgado’s talent has reached the Premier League, with Leeds United, Everton, Crystal Palace and Sunderland all credited with interest amid an ‘encouraging outlook’.

It has also been suggested that Boca Juniors could consider cashing in on the midfielder, handing clear encouragement to the chasing clubs.

Turkish side Trabzonspor have been monitoring Delgado for some time though and recently tried to steal a march in the race for the midfielder.

In a significant boost for the Premier League clubs, Boca Juniors turned down the Turkish outfit’s £6m proposal.<

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

According to Turkish daily Takvim (via A Spor), following the rejection Trabzonspor officials ‘severed communication’ with Boca Juniors and have not returned for a fresh approach.

Trabzonspor appear to have been left surprised that their offer was deemed not good enough.

The Claret-Blues are long-term admirers of Delgado and have extensively monitored him, though the decision to pause negotiations means they will focus on other positions they see as priorities.

That development could ease part of the competition for the Premier League clubs, although they still face a battle among themselves to secure the midfielder if they all move for him.

Crystal Palace could hold a strong advantage after lifting the Conference League on Wednesday night, which is the first European trophy in the club’s history and paved the way for next season’s Europa League.

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Sunderland can also offer Europa League football and assembled a fearsome midfield last summer, underlining their eye for engine room stars.

Leeds and Everton cannot offer any European platform to Delgado, but both clubs demonstrated real growth over the course of the recent season.

The Whites reached the FA Cup semi-final, while the Toffees showed glimpses of a bright future at the Hill Dickinson.

Boca Juniors’ £11m valuation should present no major financial obstacle for the Premier League sides if they do decide Delgado is worth bidding for.

The Argentine side have also sent a message with the rejected bid that Delgado will only leave on their terms.