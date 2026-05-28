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Largie Ramazani ‘is certain he will have to rejoin Leeds United’, amid the end of his loan spell at Spanish giants Valencia.

Ramazani had a very good start to the second half of the recently ended La Liga campaign, after he barely got into Carlos Corberan’s side in the first half of the campaign.

The 25-year-old claimed that he really liked Valencia’s style of play when he joined them last summer on a simple loan deal.

His conclusion at Mestalla, though, did not go according to plan, as he scored only once in Valencia’s last nine league games, failing to start any of the four final matches.

And on top of that, when Corberan’s men were playing against Barcelona at the weekend, the Belgian’s house was robbed.

Los Che are keen on bringing a wide attacker; a potential deal was deemed possible for Ramazani if there were favourable financial conditions.

However, the 26-year-old was spotted collecting his belongings last week, ahead of Valencia’s league clash against Barcelona.

Statistic Number Games 31 Goals 7 Assists 2 Largie Ramazani at Leeds United

According to Spanish daily AS, the Whites’ on-loan attacker is almost certain that he is on his way back to Elland Road ahead of the new campaign.

Ramazani’s attitude in the last few weeks at the Mestalla club has not been taken well, which is jeopardising his potential future stint at Valencia.

Back in March, the former Belgium youth international stayed coy about his future, but it looks like he will be back to the Yorkshire club soon.

Ramazani’s current deal runs for two more years at the Whites, who could look to move him on for a suitable offer in the upcoming window.

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Daniel Farke’s side do not have a role for a natural winger in the system, which has seen a winger like Noah Okafor playing as a striker alongside Dominic Calvert-Lewin, even though it has been suggested that the Swiss winger is not 100 per cent comfortable in that position.

And following a successful campaign in the top-flight, the German boss is likely to target high-quality players to have an even better next season.

It remains to be seen whether Ramazani will be back at Valencia next term, or if Farke is willing to give him a chance in Leeds’ pre-season after the World Cup.