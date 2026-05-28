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Dutch agent Rob Jansen has revealed the only thing he thinks Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey lacks ahead of the World Cup.

The Black Cats enjoyed a brilliant season, following their promotion back to the Premier League, and secured a spot in next season’s Europa League.

Brobbey led the line this season, making eight goal contributions in 31 league matches, and his performances led one Dutch journalist to accuse Ajax of letting him go too easily.

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris dubbed Brobbey ‘a pure striker’ and following his strong performances this season, he earned a call-up for the Netherlands World Cup squad.

The 24-year-old has been capped by the Netherlands ten times in his career, but has only found the net once, while playing for his nation in the Nations League.

Jansen insisted that Brobbey has similarities to Memphis Depay, but feels that, as a striker, the Sunderland hitman is the best option up front for the national team.

The Dutch agent believes that the only thing Brobbey lacks in his game is individual flair and admits he is interested to see if Ronald Koeman pairs the Sunderland man with Donyell Malen.

Attacker Memphis Depay Wout Weghorst Donyell Malen Cody Gakpo Noa Lang Justin Kluivert Brian Brobbey Crysencio Summerville Attackers in Netherlands squad

Jansen was quoted as saying by Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur: “Brobbey is a lesser version of Depay.

“Depay is also strong on the ball. You can use him as a striker, but Brobbey can do that better than anyone.

“The only thing is, he lacks individual flair.

“I am really curious if he is going to play with Malen.

“He certainly has a lot of confidence.”

Brobbey endured an underwhelming campaign with Ajax last year, in which he managed to make 13 goal contributions in 44 matches in all competitions, and made the switch from the Eredivisie to the Premier League.

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Since he arrived in England, he has put in strong displays despite groin and ankle injuries, and a former Dutch international has credited the Sunderland coaching staff for his improvement.

Sunderland will be playing in a lot of competitions next season and will want to add reinforcements to their squad in the summer, something which boss Le Bris plans to address with ‘high impact’ signings.

Besides that, Le Bris will hope Brobbey returns from the World Cup injury-free as Sunderland prepare themselves for another challenging season.