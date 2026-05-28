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Tottenham Hotspur are ‘going to make another attempt’ for West Ham United attacker Crysencio Summerville, who has just been called up to the Netherlands squad.

Spurs are preparing to become active in the summer transfer market following confirmation of their Premier League status, something which had remained a major question during recent months.

With the window opening on 15th June, Roberto De Zerbi’s side will be aiming for significant improvement after consecutive 17th-place finishes, and the Italian is looking to be backed.

The north London outfit are on the verge of completing their first signing of the summer through the arrival of Andrew Robertson on a free transfer, after news of what lured him to Spurs emerged.

Spurs could get another free arrival in the shape of Bournemouth centre-back Marco Senesi, as they are moving ahead of Liverpool in the race to land him.

However, the Lilywhites could miss out on Benfica’s Vangelis Pavlidis after the striker was sounded out over a move by Turkish giants Besiktas.

Within English football, Summerville is a player that Tottenham tried to sign from West Ham in the winter transfer window, but could not succeed.

Now, according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, they ‘are going to make another attempt’.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

Spurs are facing competition from Roma for Summerville, as Giallorossi boss Gian Piero Gasperini placed the Dutchman on their shortlist earlier this month.

The Giallorossi are still maintaining contact with the winger’s entourage and can offer a Champions League platform, which Summerville has never experienced in his career.

The 24-year-old is already six years into his time in England and a move to Spurs could further continue that development within the Premier League.

It is suggested if Spurs do go back in for Summerville then that will place Roma ‘in a difficult position’.

The Dutchman recently earned a Netherlands call-up for the World Cup and if he performs strongly on football’s biggest stage, West Ham may attempt to raise their asking price as they look to raise over £100m in player sales.

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But given the Hammers’ relegation situation, questions could also emerge regarding how much leverage they hold, especially as Summerville will not want Championship football.

Recently, a Dutch journalist claimed the winger is ‘100 per cent’ going to another Premier League club, something which could hand encouragement to Spurs.

Should Roma miss out on Summerville, the Italian outfit could instead turn towards Mathys Tel, who is another name on their shortlist and operated on De Zerbi’s left flank during the closing stretch of the campaign.