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The West Ham United board ‘were split’ on keeping Nuno Espirito Santo, who will stay in charge at the London Stadium, according to journalist Jack Rosser.

The Hammers suffered a dreadful campaign, in which they won ten, drew nine, lost 19 and were ultimately relegated to the Championship on the final matchday.

In September, West Ham sacked boss Graham Potter due to a poor run of form, appointing Nuno to save their top-flight status, but the Portuguese could not keep them up.

Back in January, when the Hammers were rooted in the relegation zone, it seemed that Nuno was ‘on the verge of being sacked’ but he remained at the helm through to the end of the season.

Following the Hammers’ relegation, Nuno’s future at the club looked uncertain, with talk he could be sacked or decide to walk.

West Ham though put out a statement confirming Nuno will be in charge next season and backing him to lead them out of the Championship.

However, the West Ham board were split about whether or not Nuno should keep his job.

Ultimately, the Portuguese is to stay, though there will be pressure if West Ham start badly next term.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

When Nuno accepted the West Ham job, Richard Keys predicted he would regret his decision due to off-the-field issues, but it appears he and the Hammers hierarchy are on the same page for now.

The 52-year-old manager has experience winning and gaining promotion in the Championship, as back in the 2017/18 season, he led Wolves to the title with 99 points on the board.

Nuno though will not fully know the shape of his squad until the transfer window closes at the start of September.

A host of stars are keen to move on from West Ham after their relegation and it is far from clear who the club can keep.

Already Crysencio Summerville is a wanted man.

West Ham also need to bring in cash from player sales and Nuno is likely to lose players he would rather keep hold of.

The Portuguese will also need to recruit, with the jury out on just how much cash can be released by the club for incoming transfers.