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Lyon have set the price for Leeds United target Tanner Tessmann as they prepare to cash in on the American midfielder this summer.

Tessmann arrived at Lyon from Italian outfit Venezia in the summer of 2024 and put pen to paper on a five-year contract in France.

The 24-year-old made 41 appearances, while scoring twice from the middle of the park and helping Lyon to a fourth-place finish in Ligue 1 over the course of the season.

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Following his strong performances this season, the US international has garnered interest from the Premier League, the Bundesliga and the Eredivisie.

In recent weeks, it has been suggested that Leeds United have shown interest in Tessmann and the Whites may have an ‘edge’ in bringing him to Elland Road.

Now it has become clear how much Leeds will have to pay to take Tessmann to Elland Road this summer.

According to Brazilian journalist Pablo Oliveira, Lyon want between €20m and €25m in order to let the midfielder move on this summer.

Leeds are not the only Premier League club interested in him, as Everton and Brentford are also claimed to be keen, with further interest from Bundesliga side Freiburg and Eredivisie giants Ajax.

Linked club Leeds United Brentford Everton Ajax Freiburg Linked with Tanner Tessmann

The Whites had a decent season under manager Daniel Farke, securing their Premier League status and also reaching the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Farke has been looking towards the transfer market to add depth in the middle of the park and Leeds are keen on Dunkerque midfielder Antoine Sekongo.

Besides that, the Whites are also interested in Philadelphia Union star Jovan Lukic, who has displayed strong performances in the MLS over the past seasons.

At the moment, Tessmann is sidelined due to a muscle injury, though it was not expected to keep him out for a substantial period or affect him, being available for the World Cup.

However, Tessmann did miss out on a spot in the United States’ World Cup squad when Mauricio Pochettino picked it.

Not taking part in the World Cup though means Tessmann will be free to hold transfer discussions in the coming weeks and could be an earlier mover in the summer transfer window.