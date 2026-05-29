Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images

Aston Villa and Chelsea are ‘studying possible concrete moves’ for Bologna winger Jonathan Rowe after they ‘sounded him out’.

The wide-man produced the strongest numbers of his career at top-flight level this season amid his debut campaign with Bologna.

The 23-year-old found the net eight times and supplied five assists, ending the season third in the Rossoblu gropup for goal involvements and further elevating his standing.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Rowe’s form has attracted attention from back in his homeland as, last month, it emerged that the Villans are ‘crazy’ about the winger.

Recently, it was suggested that the Midlands outfit could ‘break the ice’ regarding a move in the near future.

Now Unai Emery’s side are sure of Champions League income, plans for the summer transfer window can start to pick up real pace at Villa Park.

Bologna are believed to be seeking between €40m and €45m for the winger and, with Rowe still having three years remaining on his contract, they have little incentive to lower their demands.

Chelsea are also firm admirers of what Rowe can bring to the table and will want to back new boss Xabi Alonso this summer.

Club Years Norwich City 2021-2025 Marseille (loan) 2024-2025 Marseille 2025 Bologna 2025- Jonathan Rowe’s career history

Now, according to Italian daily Il Resto del Carlino, both Aston Villa and Chelsea are ‘studying possible concrete moves’ for Rowe after they ‘sounded him out’ about the prospect of a move.

The winger came through the ranks at Norwich City and a transfer would hand him an opportunity to return to to England.

Unai Emery’s side could hold an edge over Chelsea by offering him Champions League football, with the west London outfit set to spend next season without European involvement of any kind.

Rowe already holds Aston Villa in high regard after describing them as a ‘top class club’ ahead of Bologna’s Europa League meeting in April.

Even though Bologna came away defeated that night, the Englishman still showcased his qualities by finding the net, a display which may have strengthened Villa’s admiration.

Another left winger option on Emery’s shortlist is Ez Abde, whom the Villans are ‘very, very interested in’.

Rowe could be left with a big decision to make if both Aston Villa and Chelsea meet Bologna’s demands.