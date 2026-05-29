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Crystal Palace have begun talks with former Eintracht Frankfurt boss Dino Toppmoller about potentially becoming their next boss ahead of the new campaign.

Austrian boss Oliver Glasner is set for a Selhurst Park exit following an extremely successful two-year spell at the London club.

The 51-year-old won the FA Cup in the 2024/25 campaign, then kicked off the recently ended season by winning the Community Shield, beating Liverpool.

Earlier this week, the Eagles picked up the Conference League and are now carefully looking for a candidate to replace Glasner.

Andoni Iraola, who is leaving Bournemouth after helping them secure sixth place, is the top candidate to manage Palace next.

However, there are more names that Crystal Palace are looking and and speaking to, as ex-Bundesliga boss Toppmoller ended up on the London club’s radar.

And as the season has now finished for the Eagles, they are accelerating their way towards appointing their next manager.

Club managed Mehring Hamm Benfica Dudelange Virton Eintracht Frankfurt Clubs Dino Toppmoller has managed

According to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, talks are under way between Crystal Palace and Toppmoller, as they explore potentially appointing him.

And it has been suggested that all parties involved are discussing terms to potentially reach an agreement.

The 45-year-old German boss managed in Luxembourg in his early days, before coming to Germany to manage Eintracht Frankfurt.

He had a 30-month spell at Die Adler, managing 122 games across all competitions, while maintaining a 55 per cent winning rate.

Toppmoller left the Bundesliga club in January and has been out of work since.

The German boss replaced Glasner at Eintracht Frankfurt back in 2023 and now he could replicate that at Selhurst Park.

Whether the Eagles will be able to have a manager in place before the summer transfer window kicks in later next month remains to be seen.