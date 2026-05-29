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Everton are facing competition for the signature of Portuguese defender Diogo Leite with a Saudi Arabian side ‘entering the race strongly’.

Leite arrived at German side Union Berlin in July 2022 from FC Porto on a season-long loan, with the move later being permanent in June 2023.

In the recent Bundesliga season, the 27-year-old featured in 25 games for the German club, though he was sidelined for over a month due to a muscle injury.

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Following his rock-solid defensive displays, the left-footed centre-back has attracted interest from across Europe, with his expiring contract this summer making him even more tempting.

Last week, it was suggested that Everton are keen on signing the Portuguese, alongside Eintracht Frankfurt, Real Sociedad and Besiktas.

Now though the race has become tougher for Everton to win, with Leite having an option in Saudi Arabia that will likely be lucrative.

According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, a Saudi PIF-owned club have now entered the race ‘strongly’ for Leite, as they seek to tempt him to the Saudi Pro League.

Manager Club Des Buckingham Al-Kholood Brendan Rodgers Al-Quadsiah British managers at Saudi Pro League clubs

It could well be that the Saudi Arabian side are capable of offering the defender higher wages than he would earn on Merseyside.

With both James Tarkowski and Michael Keane set to turn 34 during next season, signing new centre-backs appears to be a priority for the Merseyside club.

David Moyes will, however, be keen to manage his spending carefully and Leite being a free agent this summer would help to keep costs down.

Everton face though needing to make a very substantial wage offer if they are to see off the competition for the Portuguese.

With the summer transfer window approaching, Everton also need to swoop for a right-back.

Emil Holm, the Sweden international currently at Juventus, is on the Toffees’ radar and could emerge as their preferred option at right-back this summer.