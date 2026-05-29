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Aston Villa star Victor Lindelof has admitted that he cannot currently see himself playing in the Sweden’s Allsvenskan before he retires.

The centre-back ended his eight-year association with Manchester United last summer following the expiry of his contract and subsequently joined the Villans on a free transfer.

Unai Emery described the Swede as a ‘good player’ shortly before his arrival and he ultimately proved to be a valuable addition to the squad throughout the campaign.

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The 31-year-old made 28 appearances across all competitions, with his importance becoming evident during the closing stages of the season.

He started each of Aston Villa’s final six matches, including the Europa League final, which not only delivered Champions League football, but also silverware.

Lindelof was also deployed in defensive midfield rather than his natural centre-back position in four of those matches, further highlighting the versatility he brought to Emery’s team.

With his contract at Villa Park set to expire next year, although containing a one-year option, the Swede has faced questions over whether a return to his homeland could be on the cards.

Club Appearances Manchester United 284 Benfica B 99 Benfica 73 Vasteras 42 Aston Villa 28 Victor Lindelof’s appearances by club

But Lindelof indicated that playing in the Allsvenskan is not something he currently foresees if he can stay fit.

He did acknowledge that representing a club in Sweden would carry a certain appeal, though it is not something he sees himself doing.

Lindelof asked if he will play in the Allsvenskan before he retires, replied via Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen: “I don’t think so.”

Pressed on whether he is closing the door on the idea, the Aston Villa star added: “I would say that I do.

“I don’t see myself coming home to the Allsvenskan and playing.

“I’ve never played there, so it would be fun, but if I feel right about myself, I don’t think it’s possible.”

Despite coming through the ranks at Swedish club Vasteras, Lindelof has never played in the Allsvenskan during his professional career.

Aston Villa could trigger the extension in his deal at some point to keep him at Villa Park until 2028.

For now, Lindelof’s attention will be centred on Sweden’s World Cup campaign as he looks to help his country on the biggest stage.

The Villans are looking to strengthen their centre-back options ahead of next season as they prepare for the added demands of Champions League football, with Pierre Kalulu remaining on their radar amid Juventus’ efforts to tie him down to a new contract.