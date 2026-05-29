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Wolves star Sasa Kalajdzic has insisted he remains unfazed by transfer speculation amid uncertainty over where he will be playing his football next season.

The Austrian forward joined LASK Linz last summer with the aim of resurrecting a career that had been repeatedly disrupted by injuries, including three major ACL setbacks.

Shortly after his arrival, sporting director Dino Buric described Kalajdzic as an ‘absolute exceptional player’ and expressed confidence that the forward would make a significant contribution to the side.

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That faith was fully rewarded as the forward emerged as a key figure in LASK’s title-winning campaign in the Austrian Bundesliga, ranking third within the squad for goal involvements.

His eleven assists from 27 appearances across all competitions made him the club’s leading provider and earned him real admiration from the LASK fans.

The numbers represent the second-best return of Kalajdzic’s career and has sparked hope that his career might again be on an upwards trajectory.

The 28-year-old missed just one match through injury across the campaign, putting his Wolves injury woes behind him.

Club played for Donaufeld Vienna Admira Wacker Stuttgart Wolves Eintracht Frankfurt LASK Linz Clubs Sasa Kalajdzic has played for

Kalajdzic’s performances also earned him a place in Austria’s World Cup squad, handing him the opportunity to perform on football’s biggest stage for the first time in his career.

Naturally, transfer links have followed, with newly-promoted Bundesliga side Schalke among the clubs credited with an interest in the forward.

However, Kalajdzic made it clear that transfer speculation no longer has much effect on him, pointing to the sheer volume of rumours he has encountered throughout his career.

He also stressed that his focus remains solely on the World Cup with the national team.

Kalajdzic told Sky Sport Austria: “There have been 1,000 rumours in my career and I’m basically cold about them now.

“I only think about the national team.”

Ralf Rangnick’s side have been placed in Group J alongside Argentina, Algeria and Jordan as they prepare for the tournament.

Should Kalajdzic impress on the biggest stage, his standing could rise further and attract even greater attention from interested clubs.

That scenario would also benefit Wolves, who could look to cash in on the striker before his contract expires next year as it would help fund their preparations for life in the Championship.

Despite arriving at Molineux in 2022, Kalajdzic has made only 16 appearances for the club.

Meanwhile, another loanee, Marshall Munetsi, could also be on his way out, with Paris FC deeming him as ‘considered essential’ to their project.