Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Newcastle United are stepping up their interest in Tottenham Hotspur target Eze Abde to replace Anthony Gordon as they know a delay ‘could lead to a bidding war’ for the Morocco international.

Eddie Howe’s side had representatives present during Real Betis’ clash against Elche earlier this month as they closely monitored the Moroccan.

They are not alone in the pursuit as Aston Villa were also revealed to be ‘very, very interested’ in the the forward.

Nevertheless, the Tyneside outfit have emerged as the ‘most determined side’ in the race to secure his signature and that desire has now only grown following Gordon’s move to Barcelona.

Tottenham have also made enquiries regarding Abde and, following confirmation of their Premier League status, they could now enter the race with greater confidence.

A new force joins our rhythm.

Anthony Gordon is culer 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/v5UefCfUme — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 29, 2026

Spurs are already leading the chase for Andrew Robertson on a free transfer as their first summer piece of business, with Marcos Sensei also tipped to join from Bournemouth.

Tottenham may have to press the accelerator on Abde if they do want him though as Newcastle are doing just that.

Manager Time at Club Eddie Howe November 2021 – present Steve Bruce July 2019 – October 2021 Rafael Benítez March 2016 – June 2019 Steve McClaren June 2015 – March 2016 Alan Pardew December 2010 – December 2014 Last five permanent Newcastle United managers

With Real Betis are currently under pressure to complete a significant sale before the 30th June deadline, Abde, as one of the club’s highest-valued assets, could become the player sacrificed because of the situation.

According to Catalan daily Sport, the speed surrounding the Gordon deal could ultimately help ‘facilitate Abde’s departure’ to one of the Premier League sides.

His blaugrana chapter starts now. 📚💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZOL1WTPX9C — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 29, 2026

Newcastle are aware of the rival interest and have now enquired about Abde again, ‘knowing that delaying the matter could lead to a bidding war’ which makes him more expensive.

Abde carries a €60m release clause, although interested parties may not need to reach that figure to secure an agreement with Real Betis.

The 24-year-old enjoyed the finest spell of his career in Spain this season and ended the campaign with 28 goal involvements, the highest figure at Real Betis, underlining the calibre he offers in the final third.

With Gordon now signed by Barcelona on a contract until 2031, all eyes will be on what Newcastle do next.